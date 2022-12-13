This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
If you live in a flooded area, you will have a different view, but for those of us whose property and livelihoods have not been drowned by it, rain is a blessing. It is a joy. Combine it with thunder and lightning, and it is thrilling.
There may even be scientific proof. In 1964, two Australian scientists published a study in the Nature journal explaining how rain releases a soothing oil in some plants. The phenomenon was called "petrichor". When we walk in the rain, the air really is perfumed.
So there may be good reason to wake up in the morning, open the door in our current wet season and smell the clear, fresh air.
Liking rain is a sign of a happy disposition.
When I heard that Camilla and Charles (aka the king and queen consort) liked walking together in the rain, I knew that they really were in love. You walk in the rain with someone you like. Enclosed in an umbrella, a couple commune.
Which brings me neatly to the wars afflicting the royal family (not neatly, actually, it's a handbrake turn, but there we are - younger readers need to Google "handbrake").
Let me confess: I have not watched a single second of Harry & Meghan. I am not interested in the soap opera where members of a rich and privileged family fall out and take chunks out of each other.
But the phenomenon is interesting. The head of this family, after all, is the king of Australia and perceptions of the monarchy matter here in our island far from California or Windsor.
Respect for the monarchy depends on its silence. The Queen knew that. Charles knows that - but events are moving uncontrollably around him. Egos and anger are taking over.
As the great English journalist and authority on the constitution, Walter Bagehot, put it: "Above all things, our royalty is to be reverenced, and if you begin to poke about it you cannot reverence it."
"Its mystery is its life. We must not let in daylight upon magic."
Well, the light has truly been let in - the spotlights of Hollywood are brutal. They show up all the flaws. And they create flaws which aren't actually there - much of the criticism of the Harry & Meghan narrative is that it is false, and attuned for the ratings in America.
Not that King Charles is blameless either. After all, he treated his first wife abominably.
The royals have gone down the route of celebrity. They employ people who brief the press. They have spin doctors who spin versions of events to feral reporters.
But celebrity is a dangerous game. Vying for popular approval on Netflix or in the glossy pap magazines can turn nasty. Feral reporters will devour the hand tomorrow that fed them yesterday.
The royals have now well and truly let the light in, and there's now no way to shut it out again. Quiet walks in the rain would have been much wiser.
Did anyone mention a referendum?
THEY SAID IT: "You pray for rain, you got to deal with the mud too. That's a part of it" - Denzel Washington.
"Rain is grace; rain is the sky descending to the earth; without rain, there would be no life" - John Updike.
YOU SAID IT: John Hanscombe mused yesterday about time, and he did it in a characteristically elegant way. It's beautiful writing and bears repeating: "Time can seem cruel. In the mirror in the morning, those eye bags, wrinkles, greying and thinning hair remind me of its relentless passage. In the late afternoon and evening, too, the unfinished tasks - the unticked lists - stare back accusingly and rob the mind of sleep in the small hours."
There's been a good and thoughtful response.
"I have a theory about how time changes as we age," Tony wrote. "Let's look at it as percentages. When you're one year old, you've lived for 100 per cent of your life. As a 71-year-old like me, one year is only 1.41 per cent of my life. It seems as if time is going 71 times as fast. Does that make sense? I'm not sure but it sounds good to me!"
Tim said: "It's not that time speeds up. It's just that each year is less of a percentage of your lifetime. Hopefully I will save enough for a deposit on a loan and get offered full time permanent work in 2023."
Diane muses on Christmas: "I have never gone crazy over Xmas [her spelling]. That didn't mean my kids didn't have a happy time. Even if I had to buy second-hand toys, never once did they complain. People need to slow down and enjoy without going bankrupt. Buy responsibly."
And Rose says wisely: "You trudge up the hill to June, then roll down the hill to Christmas. Happy Christmas everyone."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
