"I have a theory about how time changes as we age," Tony wrote. "Let's look at it as percentages. When you're one year old, you've lived for 100 per cent of your life. As a 71-year-old like me, one year is only 1.41 per cent of my life. It seems as if time is going 71 times as fast. Does that make sense? I'm not sure but it sounds good to me!"

