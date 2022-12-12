We also QR our food order and I'm split in my mind as to how well this works. The venue saves on a staff wage or two, and there is no bill to pay at the end (or worries about split bills), but being asked by the app how much we would like to tip when we have just walked in the door takes some of the charm away from the experience. Having said that, this is Kyoto not Fyshwick, so we roll with it, without knowing that the service will indeed be very smooth.