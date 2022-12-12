The Canberra Times
Man faces ACT Supreme Court trial accused of destroying evidence from Weston Creek skatepark brawl

By Toby Vue
December 13 2022 - 5:30am
A man who knew some of the people in the deadly Weston Creek skatepark brawl in 2020 blurted out words to the effect of "OK, I f---ing did it" when police pressed him about whether he destroyed evidence after allegedly downplaying what he knew.

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter

