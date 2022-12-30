Placing oneself in close proximity to the habits or activities of genius is as compelling an idea as any other if one hopes some of that genius will rub off.
The working habits of successful writers have been pored over for inspiration, as if replicating the way another good novel was written might work again.
Unfortunately, the common theme among writers' habits and activities is variety.
Sometimes it goes beyond the habits and extends to the tolls. I recently paid a not inconsiderable sum to have a typewriter - precisely the same model used by George Orwell - couriered to me in Canberra from Cornwall. Do I expect it will allow me to write prose clear like a windowpane, as Orwell did?
No, but it does give me an appreciation for the arduous task of typing Nineteen Eighty-Four propped up in bed with tuberculosis.
Travis Elborough considers not the habits nor the tools of the writer, but the travels they made. Where did inspiration strike? What cities and destinations gave rise to some of the great canonical works?
The Writer's Journey: In the footsteps of the literary greats provides just one useful insight on this front: quite often interesting writers travelled and saw interesting places.
They quite often - and this should come as no surprise - met interesting people who ended up informing characters.
Patricia Highsmith's sighting of a solitary man on a Mediterranean beach at 5am in 1952 was to form the basis of Thomas Ripley, her famous amoral murderer. Would this man have ever known?
There are few surprises. Agatha Christie really did catch the Orient Express and Herman Hesse went east. Jack Kerouac did take a road trip and Arthur Conan Doyle saw Reichenbach Falls on a trip to Switzerland before the waterfall became the setting for the death of Sherlock Holmes.
The surprise would be if Herman Melville didn't spend time at sea; luckily, Elborough confirms the Moby Dick author did.
Elborough shows a peripatetic lifestyle can be helpful for a writer, but also that one particular journey can be life-altering, especially before long-distance travel became affordable and fast.
Gustave Flaubert's extended periods of travel through Egypt "were to rid him of his naively adolescent purple prose, his travel notes hardening his observational powers". Madame Bovary would have been a vastly different book otherwise. Travel broadens the mind and sharpens the work.
Each of the authors accounted for here are only afforded short thumbnail sketches of their travels and career.
This is a broad sweep rather than a deep dive.
The most irritating thing about the book is the maps. Printed in yellow and white, with red markers for points of interest described in a legend, these are otherwise devoid of context.
Wilkie Collins' and Charles Dickens' tour of England's north-west is tricky to follow, with nothing but a straight line linking London and Carlisle, 420 kilometres away.
Elborough describes the book in his introduction as an "atlas", but it will not be the definitive guide for replicating any of these journeys.
And nor should some of these trips be undertaken today. Christopher Isherwood and W.H. Auden tried their hand at war reporting in China in 1938.
Even Isherwood would confess to the professional war reporters the pair encountered that they were "mere trippers", or, as Elborough puts it, "dilettante amateurs".
Two chaps having a go are hardly guaranteed to produce the most insightful account of a conflict halfway across the world.
One would hope publishers would no longer consider this a sensible commission for book-length dispatches from a warzone.
The Writer's Journey reminded me of those old compendiums of true adventure stories - hijinks on the high seas, spy craft, daring escapes from enemy clutches, that kind of thing - only this time all the heroes were writers. Elborough's selection is certainly mostly white and European enough to belong to this genre.
This is the kind of book that will no doubt be given to hard-to-buy-for bookish types, handsomely presented in hard covers and designed in a way that belies the royalty-free stock photography used throughout.
But one hopes this kind of book doesn't dishearten the homebound wannabe writer. It's hardly shocking there is no companion volume called The Writer's Lounge: In the bedsits of the literary homebodies.
Like all genius-proximity material - the pencils marketed for their connection to John Steinbeck, the guides to writing routines and, yes, even Orwell's type of typewriter - there's little useful writing advice here.
But interesting doesn't need to be the same as useful to be enjoyable.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
