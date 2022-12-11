The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

South Coast teen, Ulladulla High School student Ally Behan remembered after meningococcal death

Updated December 12 2022 - 10:55am, first published 10:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A South Coast teenager who died of meningococcal disease after attending a recent music festival has donated her organs to save the lives of others.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.