The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Only point of tram route to the lake is land development

Updated December 13 2022 - 5:59am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artist's impression of stage 2a of the Canberra light rail route. Picture supplied

Ian Warden (December 11) may be looking forward to "having light rail's stage 2B trundle out in 2035 to my already privileged niche of Woden" but I think it would be fair to say not too many other ACT citizens would share his eager anticipation or his extraordinary patience!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.