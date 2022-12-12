Only point of tram route to the lake is land development

Ian Warden (December 11) may be looking forward to "having light rail's stage 2B trundle out in 2035 to my already privileged niche of Woden" but I think it would be fair to say not too many other ACT citizens would share his eager anticipation or his extraordinary patience!
Let alone 'stage 2B', the thing I can't get my head around is the utter pointlessness of stage 2A, involving raising London Circuit, instead of several other much more sensible ways of getting the tram from Civic to Commonweath Park (which will benefit nobody anyway).
It is of course not the unnecessary tram that is driving this idiotic exercise at all, but rather the desire to open up more land around City Hill for development by getting rid of the 'cloverleaf' roads (which greatly assist traffic flow in this area). Absurdly, you could still avoid raising London Circuit by retaining the simple left-turn access ramps up to and down from Commonwealth Avenue. The whole thing suggests an imaginative but highly implausible cautionary tale, perhaps called Andrew in Wonderland.
In his column "Hallelujah! Trams tracks extend forever" (December 11), Ian Warden metaphorically and amusingly sings the praises of what may become a money-eating monster spreading its tentacles through Woden to the far reaches of Tuggeranong; to west Belconnen and Ginninderra; and if light-rail believers can extend their imaginations that far, to Canberra Airport and Majura.
In other words, Mr Warden quasi-religiously supports the spending of billions of ACT rates-payers' dollars on mass-transport engineering that could be equated with the Old Testament.
In the 22 years that we've lived on the western bank of Yerrabi Pond, we've never seen the algae as bad as it has been over recent years, totally covered in algae during the warmer months. I note with interest that Andrew and his team have commenced installing two floating wetlands in the north west basins of the pond.
However as we have observed over the years the gradual growth of the algae commences in the east basin and then spreads from there to the remainder of the lake, we would have thought that the east basin would the logical place to install the first of the floating wetlands, i.e. to capture the nutrients flowing into the lake from the suburbs at that end of the lake. I might add that prior to the development of those suburbs the lake never had an algae problem ... I'm not suggesting that the residents of those suburbs of the lake are to blame, merely the result of development where the main source of water that flows into the pond.
If Andrew and his team would care to visit the pond he would clearly see that the east basin is totally covered with algae sludge so thick that even Moses could walk across the basin without having to "part the waters".
Ric Inness argues in his letter (December 12) that The Canberra Times editorial is wrong to suggest the National party are not racist in opposing the Voice. Sadly, as a former active National Party member, I can't see any other motivation other than capitalising on racism for their recent attack on the Voice.
I have expressed directly to the party deputy leader, Senator Perin Davey, for the National Party to have any credibility on the grounds of what is constitutionally right, they needed to condemn Scott Morrison for his secret ministry. The National Party lost any credibility to suggest they were doing what is right for democracy when they failed to call out their former Coalition leader.
Furthermore, very senior members of the party have alleged to me that the Nationals opposition to the Voice last week was not based on policy - as there is little in the public arena. Rather, allegedly, cotton farmers in David Littleproud's seat, facing an Aboriginal land claim, and a party sponsor, have asked David Littleproud to speak against giving Aboriginal people an increased representation which may help with strengthening the land claims process. If that isn't racist, I don't know what is.
The recent article about the senior campus at Evelyn Scott School was interesting. Several sentences were challenging to those of us with a slightly more conventional understanding of high school education. The reporter stated that the principal worked with the architects in designing the senior campus to align with her teaching philosophy. Did the prospective parents of the Year 7-10 cohort have an equally strong input as to the style of education they required for their children?
The reporter noted that future-focused learning underpins the educational approach and that it starts with the children's interests and builds the learning around them. It's interesting to note that a recent education article in this newspaper signalled that the Archdiocese of Canberra and Goulburn has introduced a slightly more rigorous approach in diocesan schools and NAPLAN results have been encouraging.
I raise my concerns as discussion points. Yes, principals design schools to suit their educational philosophies but with the strict zoning for schools now entrenched in the ACT what happens if Year 7-10 parents at Evelyn Scott want a slightly different approach to secondary education?
The notion of a teacher, "roving around the class with a mobile cabinet" begs further questions. With no sit-down desks I am sure they will be able to be in easy reach of a booth or bean bag as also outlined in the article. As a retired ACT school principal I am always interested to read about the new developments in Territory education.
Assisted dying should be available for those who wish to choose to end one's life. Staying alive and suffering regardless of the level should be the prerogative of the individual.
Yes, we have other states in Australia with the ability to make use of this procedure, but, we should not disregard other countries that also have assisted dying legislation. It would be prudent and beneficial to take note of what these more progressive countries have been able to give to their people wishing to avail themselves of exiting a life of suffering regardless of the views of a minority. Life is precious to all, but it is the individual who must make the final decision, not some government and/or religious organisation.
Steve Evans (December, 10) suggests that the National Opera might get more 'butts on seats' if it stuck to old and tried warhorses like La Boheme (preferably in English?) rather than putting on 'high-falutin' productions like Alcina which he believes are aimed squarely at elitist 'opera buffs' and at what he rather quaintly describes as 'the highest in the land'.
But there are at least two reasons why such a strategy would be impracticable. One is that La Boheme (like Carmen, La Traviata, and Madame Butterfly) is a hardy - arguably too hardy - perennial in Opera Australia's repertoire, and so is readily accessible to Canberra audiences either in Sydney or in touring productions. The second is that La Boheme would be very difficult to imagine with the sort of minimalist staging that is perfectly appropriate for baroque opera. And the National Opera has to be restricted in its staging because, inter alia, it has received no funding (as opposed to inexpensive verbal) support from the arts-loving ACT government. Presumably risk-averse politicians are characteristically terrified that any hand-outs would provoke squeals of anti-'elitist' outrage.
I could be bemused, even amused, at the argy bargy over a stadium or a transport system but I am actually annoyed even angry that millions, even billions, of dollars are seen as OK for sports and transport. Why? A bold creative move has been made to establish a first rate 'boutique' opera company here led by Australian singers of international reputation putting on opera with all Australian casts and fostering the creative talents of young Canberrans; to put Canberra on the international music map.
What happens when an application is made to the ACT government for an Emerging Arts Organisation Grant of $100,000? Rejected! Buckets even dams full of dollars around but not a drop or a drip for this arts initiative.
Last week the National Opera put on Handel's Alcina in the Llewellyn Hall. The audience cheered and applauded the brilliant performance. The top notch arts magazine Limelight reviewed it as a triumph: superb singing, beautiful music and inventive staging. How about our Chief Minister and Arts Minister take a good second look at funding this venture for the benefit of people of this city and surrounding regions?
I lived in Canberra for 40 years and hoped to retire there. During that time, however, we residents had local government forced on us. This government has gradually reduced amenities and lifestyle by building on car parks and open spaces, cutting down avenues of trees, destroying homes and families, and now intend destroying beautiful City Hill. I am glad I no longer live in our once beautiful Bush Capital.
Reading the Public Sector Informant page about the change of leadership of the Australian War Memorial from Brendan Nelson to Kim Beazley, it is hard to avoid the impression that, with former defence ministers and very active arms manufacturers well in charge, the word 'memorial' should be replaced by 'park', as it seems the building is now to be used to promote the things that contribute to war preparations rather than those that enable reflection on its costs.
Ric Inness (Letters, December 12) makes some good arguments over racists not easily changing their minds about not supporting the Voice.
He recommends instead logical and respectful debate. I agree wholeheartedly, so let's start with why the Nationals decided to oppose the Voice. Wasn't that both contradictory and illogical in that they have been vocal in complaining they didn't have enough information, yet went ahead and announced their opposition anyway? I wonder, respectfully, why that was.
Contrary to Ric Innes' argument and appeal for rational discourse (Letters, December 12) I am one with The Canberra Times' editorial. Given our " black " history racism can't be ruled out as a reason for the rejection by the Nationals of the Voice to Parliament call by the First Nation people. No amount of sugar coating can hide that historical connection.
It was a positively hallucinogenic experience, the smell, sight and sound of fresh tarmac being laid on pot-holed and damaged roads over the weekend. The road crew was committed to the task and seemed to know what they were doing, but no doubt needed a refresher course on what to do after months of being conspicuous by their absence. My next 'fix' will be when I inhale that other mood improving substance - the sweet smell of freshly cut metre-high grass (no pun intended) in and around the suburbs.
Self-driving cars, autonomous motor vehicles, or whatever you like to call them will NEVER be practical in the ACT while the current government cannot fix a pothole or ensure a view of oncoming traffic at an intersection because of tall grass!
Geoffrey Robertson, the well-known human rights barrister, calls the British Museum 'the world's largest depository of stolen property'. I hope none of the exhibits in the National Museum's latest exhibition Feared and Revered: Feminine Power through the Ages has any stolen exhibits.
