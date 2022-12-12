Only point of tram route to the lake is land development

However as we have observed over the years the gradual growth of the algae commences in the east basin and then spreads from there to the remainder of the lake, we would have thought that the east basin would the logical place to install the first of the floating wetlands, i.e. to capture the nutrients flowing into the lake from the suburbs at that end of the lake. I might add that prior to the development of those suburbs the lake never had an algae problem ... I'm not suggesting that the residents of those suburbs of the lake are to blame, merely the result of development where the main source of water that flows into the pond.