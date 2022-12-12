The Canberra Times
Looking for a stress-free Christmas feast? QT Canberra has you covered with QT at Home boxes

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
Updated December 12 2022 - 2:19pm, first published 2:00pm
QT at Home is helping Canberrans dish up a feast, with minimal work. Picture supplied

Let's face it - cooking up a Christmas feast can be stressful. From the creation of the menu to spending Christmas Day in the kitchen, it can be a bit much.

