Let's face it - cooking up a Christmas feast can be stressful. From the creation of the menu to spending Christmas Day in the kitchen, it can be a bit much.
If that's the case, QT at Home might be your Christmas miracle.
QT Canberra's chef Michael Box has curated a menu of delights from the hotel's restaurant Capitol Bar & Grill ready to be prepared at home. The box includes simple instructions, meaning that all there will be to do is a dash of reheating and pinch of plating.
Christmas by QT at Home caters for up to six people and is $649 per box, with 20 dishes to unwrap. It includes local burrata, tiger prawns with cognac horseradish Marie Rose sauce, slow roasted suckling Berkshire porchetta and Christmas pudding and pavlova.
There is even the option to add on one of the QT Christmas Wine Pack, each containing three sommelier selected bottles available from $39.
Available for pick-up from QT Canberra. Orders must be made before December 21 or until sold out as limited quantities are available.
For more information go to qtathome.com.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
