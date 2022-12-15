The Canberra Times
Exclusive

Sally Scales and Tom Mosby in First Nations national galleries appointments

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
December 16 2022 - 5:30am
Tom Mosby and Sally Scales. Pictures supplied

In a move to addressing a "yawning gap" of Australian cultural representation, two prominent First Nations arts figures have been appointed to the boards of the national institutions, the National Gallery of Australia and the National Portrait Gallery

