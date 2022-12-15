In a move to addressing a "yawning gap" of Australian cultural representation, two prominent First Nations arts figures have been appointed to the boards of the national institutions, the National Gallery of Australia and the National Portrait Gallery
Arts Minister Tony Burke has announced Sally Scales, an artist, cultural consultant from the far remote Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) Lands, has been added as a member of the National Gallery of Australia Council, while author, art conservator and lawyer from the Torres Strait, Tom Mosby, has been appointed as a member of the National Portrait Gallery Board.
The three-year terms on the Canberra-based institutions comes as the National Gallery grapples with a potential $265 million shortfall over the next 10 years. It has warned it may have to close two days a week, reintroduce entry fees or force further staff redundancies.
Having a First Nations representative is a first for the National Portrait Gallery, and for Mr Mosby, the CEO of the Koorie Heritage Trust, it is an incredible opportunity.
"It is a fantastic recognition of where we as a cultural sector need to be and should be in relation to engaging with First Nations people in Australia," he told The Canberra Times.
"Australian First Nations will be my priority, but looking also on a world global level as well. And First Nations representation globally. So I think there's a real opportunity here to actually look at diversity and the representation of who we are as a community today in a contemporary society, and acknowledging the fact that we actually have this diversity."
It is also exciting for Ms Scales, from the APY Art Centre Collective, who has been supporting her elders through art since she was 15 years old.
"It's such a joy to be on there to shape what we can see, [to] help shape what we can see at the NGA. It is all pretty exciting for me," she said.
"You do need that board representation, and I think it's a really good way of saying that you see the different voices. There is a need for diversity. There is not just a tick and flick. It's actually embedded into the culture of a space of institutions."
Both new appointees are aware of financial difficulties for cultural institutions and would like to know more, with Ms Scales telling The Canberra Times she was keen to learn about what is going on at the National Gallery.
"Very much clearly my culture you learn by watching and listening first and then kind of jumping in," she said. "I will be really learning from the board and the staff about what we're doing at the NGA first and that's what I'm excited to do."
Mr Mosby and Ms Scales are also keen to address the issue of cultural misappropriation.
The Productivity Commission this week found at least $250 million was spent on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander visual art and craft in 2019-20, but more than a fifth of that, $54 million, went to fake non-Indigenous work.
"It's a very hot topic in terms of cultural misappropriation by non Indigenous people, but it's also a growing thing within in the First Nations communities as well," Mr Mosby said.
"So it's misappropriation, or the appropriation of symbols and things like that, from outside of your language group outside of your country as well. So it is a very interesting topic."
The Minister said he was honoured Ms Scales and Mr Mosby accepted the important board positions.
"These boards are the custodians of much of the collection of Australia's stories," Mr Burke said in a statement. "On coming to government I was publicly critical of some yawning gaps in some of our boards."
"We had galleries without any First Nations representatives and we had a museum without an historian on its board.
"I've been determined to upgrade representation of these boards so they can better fulfil their responsibilities. Today is the next step in that process."
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
