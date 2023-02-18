For a nation with many traditions celebrated in short stories (those of Banjo Paterson and Henry Lawson) and the magazine which sponsored them (the Bulletin), Australians now seem to exhibit a distinct preference for longer-form fiction.
The Furphy awards are designed to help correct that imbalance. Those awards expanded to a national competition in 2020; this anthology collects 16 of 6000 entries this year. All three of the top stories were written by women, who, all up, contributed 11 of the 16 entries here.
The writers are a splendidly eclectic crew, including an over-thinker, another who works best with a cat on her lap, a beach-rambling addict, an author of Polish origin raised in Darwin, an English teacher and a writer of Maltese-Sri Lankan background.
The collection is led off, as it should be, by the winner, Cate Kennedy. She begins by an admonition to the reader: "don't listen to anything your school music teacher has to say about life".
Then we are invited to follow a violinist, one bearing "a sweet smell of mortifying social ineptitude", through sundry ups and downs. A bout of busking, for instance, produces paltry rewards: "fifteen years of dedication, and now I could afford a Happy Meal". The blend of rueful irony and whimsy is quite charming.
Is there an Anton Chekhov, a John McGahern or a John Cheever tucked away in these pages?
That question is hard to answer because of the limits to the form (5,000 words only, about 6-7 per cent of a standard novel), the fact that some writers are in the early stage of their careers, and the frequent focus in the stories on otherwise mundane events of every day. I have never read a bad Chekhov story, but the rest of us mere mortals need always to hone, polish and refine our craft.
This anthology contains an abundance of most promising material.
Lisa Moule proves herself acutely observant in a study centred on gentrification. She begins with the melancholy transmutation of a town where "the Chinese restaurant was replaced by a yoga studio, the TAB by a micro-brewery and the dental surgery by a jewellery hut".
Craig Billingham writes eloquently about a father with Alzheimer's, as does Thomas Alan on an unfortunate "standing but never moving, waiting but never breathing".
Daniel Alwan's study of prejudice and racism deserves special mention. His story is set just after a day of "incendiary, inflammatory, insidious, incomprehensible" riots.
Admirable as Alwan's and other stories are, Janet Fuller distinguishes herself by being brave enough to start her contribution: "Two men walk into a bar."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.