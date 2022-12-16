The Canberra Times
Why do cats have us humans on a string?

Ian Warden
By Ian Warden
December 17 2022 - 5:30am
Why do cats have us on a string?

Why did Scott Morrison secretly collect and hoard all those ministries? What do Charles and Camilla see in one another? What is the meaning of life? Is there a God? Are we alone in the universe? Why do humans love cats and nod rapt agreement with Freud's famous remark that "time spent with cats is never wasted"?

