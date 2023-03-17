In addition, Morris adapts in this book many of the techniques of an experienced film maker. The narrator wanders around, in Patagonia, the Falkland Islands and a dusty geology museum in Dunedin. His repertoire includes dramatic moments, close focus on one item alone, careful but not condescending guides to the reader, and an ability to keep up the pace of the tale. Along the way, undeservedly obscure scientists are granted cameo appearances. Edna Plumstead, for instead, developed the scientific grounding for continental drift, while Adolphe-Theodore Brongniart made discoveries far more complicated even than his name.