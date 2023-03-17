Bill Morris enjoys a sweet medley of talents, as a New Zealand writer, documentary film maker and musician. His long and winding road to Gondwana passes by objects buried in ice, thrust up from the sea, fossilised in stone and spat out of volcanoes.
The hero of this ambling, rambling narrative is every whorl and spike, corrugation and hinge of Glossopteris, a tongue fern sometimes unearthed deep in coal mines. Morris is convinced that "plants and the fossils they leave (are) our beast tour guide to deep time". His chosen fern, first depicted here as "just a crinkled black smudge", is dispersed throughout the landmasses which used to comprise Gondwana.
Morris displays a gift for an apt, concise and accessible phrase. Sedimentary rock formations are "sequential, a tape recorder of time". Strata can be found "bunched like pages in a crumpled-up book". An Anteosaurus, from 266 million years ago, is introduced with its "jaws parted in brutal expectation". As for the geological record, "think of it as a book that has been shredded, burned and left out in the rain".
In addition, Morris adapts in this book many of the techniques of an experienced film maker. The narrator wanders around, in Patagonia, the Falkland Islands and a dusty geology museum in Dunedin. His repertoire includes dramatic moments, close focus on one item alone, careful but not condescending guides to the reader, and an ability to keep up the pace of the tale. Along the way, undeservedly obscure scientists are granted cameo appearances. Edna Plumstead, for instead, developed the scientific grounding for continental drift, while Adolphe-Theodore Brongniart made discoveries far more complicated even than his name.
Morris starts with an arresting vignette about Scott's doomed Antarctic expedition, exhausting itself by hauling 16kg of fossilised leaves. In Scott's own words, those samples represented "the rock foundation of all effort". For Morris, those rocks are similarly invaluable, as a gateway to Gondwana. Morris opens the gates to deep time at various stages in Gondwana's evolution, beginning 750 million years ago. Each geological bookmark is explained not simply in prose but through quite beautifully elaborate illustrations. Morris concludes that route-march optimistically, 250 million years into the future.
Gondwana, a "semi-mythical and yet completely real place", existed for 500 million years and covered one eighth of the planet. Its name derives from the Forest of the Gonds in central India, black soil from which proved essential in cotton production. That data might seem arcane, but, in Morris' hands, the road to Gondwana becomes a challenging, vivid and beguiling geological path.
