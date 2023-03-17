The Canberra Times
Review

The Road to Gondwana by Bill Morris review - This book charts a beguiling geological path through pre-history

By Mark Thomas
March 18 2023 - 12:00am
  • The Road to Gondwana, by Bill Morris. Exisle, $39.99

Bill Morris enjoys a sweet medley of talents, as a New Zealand writer, documentary film maker and musician. His long and winding road to Gondwana passes by objects buried in ice, thrust up from the sea, fossilised in stone and spat out of volcanoes.

