The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

The Braidwood bolt-hole where bushrangers hid when the law came knocking

Tim the Yowie Man
By Tim the Yowie Man
December 16 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

John Feehan leans proudly against a wooden post on the veranda of his cottage in Elrington Street, Braidwood. He can't wait to show me around his historic digs, and not only for its close connection to his family roots, but also its extraordinary link to an event firmly entrenched in Braidwood's bushranging folklore.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man

Tim the Yowie Man is a Canberra Times columnist, and an intrepid adventurer, mystery investigator, and cryptonaturalist.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.