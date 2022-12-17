Bulbs that are the bomb: how to grow glorious garlic

Now separate each bulb into cloves, and plant them about 15cm apart with the pointed top upwards, and just below the surface of the soil. And wait. Garlic takes about eight months for the bulbs to grow, but in a cool year like this it can take 10. Pull it up when the leaves begin to brown - don't let them die off totally like onions. Treat the bulbs carefully, as at this stage they are soft (also delicious) and will bruise easily. Hang them up to dry or place on racks under cover for two to three weeks, then store on racks or shelves with good air circulation. Plaiting garlic is not as hard as you may think - if you can plait hair, plaiting garlic is a cinch.