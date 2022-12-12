The Canberra Times
ACT Court of Appeal more than halves jail sentence for child sex offender Philip Mertell

By Blake Foden
Updated December 12 2022 - 2:18pm, first published 2:15pm
The ACT's top court has more than halved the jail term imposed on a man who admitted "hoarding" child abuse material, after prosecutors conceded the sentence was excessive.

