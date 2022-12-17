Painted onto the white wall of a building at a busy intersection, four images of Thailand's beloved King Rama IX, who died in 2016, watch the traffic roar by. It shows him at different stages of his life, evolving with the passing of time, but always embodying his country. Much like the city where this street artist has honoured him.
This is Phuket City, the capital of the popular Thai island, where tens of thousands of Australians come for holidays each year. Although most visit for the beaches along the western coast, the city has its own charm and is one of the true (perhaps hidden) gems of Phuket, which is rarely thought of as an urban destination.
The portraits of King Rama IX are not the only street art in Phuket City and, as I explore the grid-pattern of avenues in the centre, I see a mural of a character catching a turtle (a popular local activity until development stopped most of them laying eggs here); another of Chinese lanterns, celebrating the large community that settled here in the 19th century; and one of a life-size painting of a street food stall, many of which are still seen throughout the city.
Traditional customs, international influences, and a celebrated food scene all merge to create the Phuket City you find today. It's most obvious in the centre, within the district known as Old Town, where shop houses line both sides of the streets. Chinese-style decorations on the ground floor surround the wide entranceways, while European louvres cover the windows on the upper level where the traders traditionally lived. Painted in various bright colours, the Old Town seems to glow under the searing sun.
These days, many of the shops still sell slightly traditional goods - sarongs and local sweets, for instance - although they are increasingly aimed at tourists, with handicrafts like woven baskets on display. Some, while maintaining the original architectural elements, have been converted into trendy cafes. On a corner of the popular Thalang Road, the Aungku cafe is covered in pink flowers and a queue has formed for visitors to take photos posing with them.
Stepping into the small Hainan Shrine, hidden beyond a non-descript entrance just a hundred metres along Thalang Road, I find myself alone in a quiet and cool room with the faint aroma of incense in the air. This Chinese place of worship, and the larger Jui Tui Shrine a short walk away, are evidence of more than just the cosmopolitan community here. They also show how the heritage and culture have been protected while much of Phuket pivots to the new religion of tourism.
In other parts of the island, particularly around popular beach resorts at Karon, Bang Tao, and (of course) the neon mess of Patong, most restaurants cater for foreign visitors, even when they are serving Thai food. But Phuket City is home to about 80,000 locals who make up the bulk of the clientele at the restaurants and street food stalls. My breakfast bowl of noodle soup costs about two dollars, while even my lunch at a casual eatery called Chuan Chim, listed as a Bib Gourmand in the Michelin Guide, is only ten dollars for two courses and a (large) beer.
One afternoon, I sweat my way up Khao Rang hill, stopping to explore the sprawling Buddhist temple, with an imposing guardian statue, built into one of the slopes. At the top, a panoramic view offers a good perspective of how large the city is - and how close it is to the coast. The waters of the Andaman Sea and the green islands rising from it like turtle shells are all around. Boat trips to these little pockets of the tropics, including the famous Phi Phi Island, leave from the city's port, presenting easy day excursions for visitors who choose this area as their base.
Staying in Phuket City doesn't mean a holiday without the beaches. Although there is none within walking distance, the public transportation from the commercial centre can take you to each of the main coastal towns, with blue songthaews (covered pickup trucks with bench seating) driving the routes regularly throughout the day. If you're keen to experience a selection of Phuket's beaches, it may even make sense to base yourself in Phuket City so you can easily travel to a different one each day, because the transportation along the coast itself tends to be either expensive or irregular.
Having said that, it's more relaxing to be ensconced at seaside accommodation, the water just a short stroll away, a fruit shake shack and massage easily accessible along the way. Regular Phuket visitors tend to have their favourite coastal spots (mine is Kamala Beach, for the record). But a night or two in Phuket City - or even a day trip - can add a bit more texture to your time on the holiday island.
The street art, the heritage architecture, the slices of local life, and the authentic food all still embody Thailand, even as other parts of Phuket have evolved in a different direction over time.
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.
