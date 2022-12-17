Staying in Phuket City doesn't mean a holiday without the beaches. Although there is none within walking distance, the public transportation from the commercial centre can take you to each of the main coastal towns, with blue songthaews (covered pickup trucks with bench seating) driving the routes regularly throughout the day. If you're keen to experience a selection of Phuket's beaches, it may even make sense to base yourself in Phuket City so you can easily travel to a different one each day, because the transportation along the coast itself tends to be either expensive or irregular.