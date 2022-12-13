It's a tribute to the moderation of the request, I suppose, that its opponents (such as the Nationals) don't seem to have many positive objections to it, which is why they fall back on the claim that even if it's harmless it stands in the way of doing other better things - things that the Nationals didn't do when they were in government, and things they're not proposing now, and things that they don't actually feel able to put into words, but wonderful painless effective solutions that will instantly vanish into smoke if the Voice is passed.