The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

Denis Moriarty | An Indigenous Voice to Parliament is not a multi-tool

By Denis Moriarty
Updated December 14 2022 - 9:00am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Nationals have come out against the Indigenous Voice to Parliament on the grounds that it won't close the gap, and that practical solutions are needed. To be consistent, I hope David Littleproud has gone through his cutlery drawer and thrown out his vegetable knife because it won't whip cream, his whisk because it won't grate cheese, and his cheese grater because it won't cut onions. One tool doesn't have to do everything.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.