Times Past: December 14, 1964

With the bridge open, the money tourists would have spent at the shops waiting for the ferry will no longer be put in the tills of the Nelligen traders. The main industry of the town was provided by the two timber mills. One member of the sawmills believed the bridge will now help the town of 1,000 people trade goods and services more easily. For the sawmills, they could now supply goods for the expanding industry on the South Coast. The president of the Eurobodalla Shire, Mr Thompson, had a positive outlook for the region, "quite obviously this town is going to develop as a tourist centre as the coast fills up a little more".

