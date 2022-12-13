The Canberra Times
Times Past: December 14, 1964

December 14 2022 - 5:30am
On this day in 1964, The Canberra Times had pictures on the front page of the last cars to use the ferry crossing on the Clyde river and the new bridge viewed from the air at Nelligen down the South Coast. This ferry service ended with the opening of the new bridge that would ease the travelling stress for tourists.

