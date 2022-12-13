Times Past: December 14, 1964

On this day in 1964, The Canberra Times had pictures on the front page of the last cars to use the ferry crossing on the Clyde river and the new bridge viewed from the air at Nelligen down the South Coast. This ferry service ended with the opening of the new bridge that would ease the travelling stress for tourists.
The new bridge cost $350,000 (approximately $700,000 today) was officially opened on Saturday, December 12 at 11am. Prior to the official opening, cars and trucks were streaming into Nelligen and within two hours, there were lines of traffic for quarter of a mile in both directions. The bridge was opened in front of approximately 1,200 people.
Comments were made by Mr Beale MLA who described the bridge as the last link of a fast, modern highway from the coast - "the gateway to the South Coast from Canberra". After the ceremony, official guests led a procession of floats and local organisations across the bridge.
With the bridge open, the money tourists would have spent at the shops waiting for the ferry will no longer be put in the tills of the Nelligen traders. The main industry of the town was provided by the two timber mills. One member of the sawmills believed the bridge will now help the town of 1,000 people trade goods and services more easily. For the sawmills, they could now supply goods for the expanding industry on the South Coast. The president of the Eurobodalla Shire, Mr Thompson, had a positive outlook for the region, "quite obviously this town is going to develop as a tourist centre as the coast fills up a little more".
"The bridge will also have a big impact on the rest of the Shire and those to the north and south. It will allow people from the whole of the central-west and Southern Tablelands to travel down".
