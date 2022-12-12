The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Manuka Oval the Big Bash litmus test as Sydney Thunder prepare to face Melbourne Stars

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated December 12 2022 - 5:19pm, first published 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marcus Stoinis (left) and Alex Hales (right) are looking to put on a show when the Big Bash kicks off in Canberra on Tuesday. Picture by Keegan Carroll

Marcus Stoinis walked onto the Melbourne Cricket Ground on January 2, 2016 and just took it all in.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.