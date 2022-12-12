Marcus Stoinis walked onto the Melbourne Cricket Ground on January 2, 2016 and just took it all in.
More than 80,000 people had crammed into the venue to watch the Stars play the Renegades.
It's a moment considered by many to be the high watermark in the Big Bash League's popularity.
Since then, crowds have plummeted, TV ratings have fallen and general interest among hardcore and casual fans has waned.
Last year, amid an Omicron wave, just 21,562 people attended the Melbourne derby at the MCG.
With COVID now behind us, Cricket Australia has made a concerted push this summer to help the BBL recreate its glory years.
The campaign will commence in Canberra when the Sydney Thunder host the Stars at Manuka Oval on Tuesday night. The match will provide an early indication of how successful the push has been.
Ticket sales have been tracking well and there are hopes for a high walk-up crowd on Tuesday if the rain stays away.
Ever the performer, Stoinis is eager to help the BBL get its mojo back.
"It's been hard for the players, administrators and also the fans," Stoinis said. "It's been a hard couple of years worldwide so hopefully this year is a lot more free-flowing, everyone's enjoying playing cricket, being around the fans and we get the crowds back.
"I'm confident the Big Bash is going to take off again this year."
While COVID has been blamed for many of the Big Bash's struggles in recent years, the decline started well before the virus struck.
The decision to expand the season in 2018 provided Cricket Australia with a short-term cash boost but has had significant negative consequences.
The stakes for each match have declined and fans have become more selective in choosing to attend games.
The rise of domestic T20 leagues around the world has seen international stars baulk at spending two months in Australia, particularly when more money is on offer elsewhere.
Star Sydney Thunder duo Alex Hales and Rilee Rossouw will each depart before the tournament is up, to play in the UAE and South African leagues, respectively.
Despite the challenges, Hales said the Big Bash is still rated highly by international players.
"It's still viewed as one of the premier tournaments," Hales said.
"Guys love playing here, overseas players love coming to Australia, it's right up there for sure."
While Australia's top stars have rarely featured regularly in the Big Bash, the lack of big names has become notable in recent summers.
That has prompted Cricket Australia to open the chequebook this year, with David Warner to play five games plus finals for the Thunder and Steve Smith signing with the Sixers. The deal was announced on Monday and is reportedly worth more than $200,000.
The new season will have the Decision Review System for the first time in an effort to eliminate umpire howlers.
Widely derided gimmicks such as the Bash Boost (a bonus point) and X-factor (substitution) have been thrown on the scrap heap, while there has been a renewed focus on the speed of the game.
"Both players and fans want to see the game moving quickly," Stoinis said. "It is tough at times when the ball is flying around and you're trying to make the best decisions you can, but it's definitely something players are aware of."
While Tuesday's clash at Manuka Oval will provide an early gauge for the upcoming BBL season, the picture will be a lot clearer when the travelling roadshow returns to Canberra in January.
The Thunder will host the Melbourne Renegades on January 19 at the height of summer and late in the tournament.
Sydney are expected to be in the mix for finals and if the sun is shining, there is every reason to expect a full house at Manuka Oval.
That would prove the Big Bash is back to its best.
