ACT Court of Appeal sets aside judge's decision to acquit masseur Timothy Van Eyle of indecency

By Blake Foden
December 13 2022 - 5:30am
Timothy Van Eyle tries to hide his head in a backpack outside court. Picture by Blake Foden

A masseur cleared of indecently assaulting a customer will be dragged back before the courts for his appeal to be heard again after a judge erred while deciding to acquit him.

