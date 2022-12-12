The government's plan to cap energy bills is not certain to happen.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has to convince the Greens his energy market intervention won't compensate fossil fuel giants.
The Coalition has already declared it will vote against the power plan, leaving Mr Albanese to negotiate with members of the Senate crossbench.
His legislation will come before a special sitting of Federal Parliament later this week.
Meanwhile, the ramifications of the Parliament House rape trial are spreading. Two high-level investigations may not occur as police and prosecutors blame each other over the handling of Brittany Higgins' allegations (which Bruce Lehrmann denies).
The ACT's Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury said he was concerned about conduct through the trial and could yet launch an inquiry, just days after the Commonwealth's law enforcement integrity body announced it would examine how police handled things.
Reported incidents of violence against women in NSW have risen in the last five years, according to a report by the state's Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research.
Domestic violence incidents have increased 13.1 per cent while sexual assault incidents have grown by 25.9 per cent over the period, the report shows.
NSW recorded more than 33,000 domestic assault incidents in the 12 months to September 2022.
In South Australia, a potentially life-saving smartphone app has been launched. It helps people having a heart attack get aid sooner.
It sends an alert to registered users if there is a cardiac arrest near them.
The responder can accept the call for help and head to the scene to provide emergency care while an ambulance is on the way.
The system can identify if any responders are in the vicinity and alert the three closest.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.