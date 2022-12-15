Shake & stir theatre co presents their adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic story in which miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by ghosts who show him Christmases past, present and future, giving him a chance to redeem himself. The production - with video design, carolling, live music and lavish costumes - is suitable for the whole family. It's on at The Canberra Theatre from December 20 to 24. For more information, see: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
I Progretti Chamber Choir presents A Miscellanie - a program featuring English and European Renaissance sacred and secular music, some folk songs (including a Welsh favourite, and a new setting of O Waly Waly), an Icelandic hymn, and a new composition by Mark Chapman. It is at 7.30pm on Wednesday December 21 at St John's Anglican Church, Reid (arrive early to secure your seat). Entry is by donation - all proceeds will support the St John's Care Christmas hampers. See: facebook.com/IProgettiChamberChoir.
At Arc Cinema at the National Film and Sound Archive are two very different Christmas films. The Grinch (PG, 2018, Saturday December 17 at 2pm) brings Dr Seuss's story to life in animated form, in which a grumpy Grinch (voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch) plots to ruin Christmas for the village of Whoville. In the original Miracle on 34th Street (G, 1947, Sunday December 18 at 2pm), an old man (Edmund Gwenn, who won the best supporting actor Oscar) employed as a department store Santa claims to be the real Santa Claus, causing a lot of trouble for himself and his friends - played by John Payne, Maureen O'Hara and Natalie Wood - as a court case ensues to determine his sanity. Thelma Ritter made her film debut here. See: nfsa.gov.au.
Dare to Dance Canberra presents this show about a 12-year-old girl named Riley, who moves across the country with her parents. She experiences a transformation in her mind and in who she is as a person, as she tries to adjust to her new life and to the difficult process of growing up with her five emotions: Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger and Disgust. Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, Monday December 19 at 5.30pm, Tuesday December 20 at 3pm. For more information, see: theq.net.au.
At the National Portrait Gallery, daily from Saturday December 17 until January 29 from 10am to 4.30pm, will be free creative activities for families, inspired by the exhibition Who Are You: Australian Portraiture. No bookings needed. More information: portrait.gov.au.
There's definitely a Christmas theme here. On Saturday December 17 is Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. On Wednesday December 21 is It's a Wonderful Life, the 1946 classic about a discouraged man (James Stewart) who is shown what his town would have been like had he never been born. The multi-character Christmas movie Love Actually screens on December 22 and the Tim Burton-produced animated movie The Nightmare Before Christmas is on December 23. Eucalypt Lawn, Australian National Botanic Gardens. Gates open at 6.30pm, film begins at last light. See: sunsetcinema.com.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.