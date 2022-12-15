The Canberra Times
Capital Life: What's on in the Canberra arts scene from Saturday December 17

Ron Cerabona
Ron Cerabona
December 15 2022 - 12:00pm
Eugene Gilfedder, centre, plays Ebenezer Scrooge in A Christmas Carol. Picture by David Fell

A Christmas Carol

Shake & stir theatre co presents their adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic story in which miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by ghosts who show him Christmases past, present and future, giving him a chance to redeem himself. The production - with video design, carolling, live music and lavish costumes - is suitable for the whole family. It's on at The Canberra Theatre from December 20 to 24. For more information, see: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.

