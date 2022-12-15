At Arc Cinema at the National Film and Sound Archive are two very different Christmas films. The Grinch (PG, 2018, Saturday December 17 at 2pm) brings Dr Seuss's story to life in animated form, in which a grumpy Grinch (voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch) plots to ruin Christmas for the village of Whoville. In the original Miracle on 34th Street (G, 1947, Sunday December 18 at 2pm), an old man (Edmund Gwenn, who won the best supporting actor Oscar) employed as a department store Santa claims to be the real Santa Claus, causing a lot of trouble for himself and his friends - played by John Payne, Maureen O'Hara and Natalie Wood - as a court case ensues to determine his sanity. Thelma Ritter made her film debut here. See: nfsa.gov.au.