The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Chilean feminist library helping preserve works by 'forgotten' women authors

By Maria M. Mur
December 18 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Works by forgotten female writers will fill the shelves of a new women's library in Chile. Picture: Shutterstock

Maria Luisa Bombal, Pia Barrios, Lucia Berlin and Irene Nemirovsky are just some of the "forgotten" female authors whose works fills the bookshelves of a small public library in the heart of the Chilean capital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.