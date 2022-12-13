A man is behind bars after allegedly giving a woman illicit drugs, raping her while she was unconscious and recording the act on his mobile phone.
Damian Arne Hojlund, 27, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of sexual intercourse without consent.
He also denies three charges of intimate observations or capturing visual data.
The defendant faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday and was denied bail.
While Hojlund has no fixed address, he has been known to live in a tent in Riverside Cemetery in Queanbeyan.
Police claim Hojlund and the woman were using illicit drugs daily before the night in question.
The prosecution states that while staying at the Abode Hotel in Phillip on September 22, Hojlund injected methamphetamine and MDMA into the alleged victim's arm while they laid on the floor of the shower.
It is alleged after a while the pair got out of the shower and onto a bed, where Hojlund is accused of squirting two syringes containing GHB into the woman's mouth. He then allegedly gave her a glass of red cordial also containing GHB.
Police state the woman then became unconscious and had no recollection of events until she awoke at 8.30am the next morning.
Hojlund is accused of having sex with the unconscious woman and recording the act via video on his phone while she was unable to consent.
It is alleged several days later, the woman found videos on Hojlund's mobile phone showing him having sex with her while she was unconscious.
Police claim to have viewed two videos. One, more than five minutes long, allegedly shows Hojlund slapping the woman, spitting on her face and having sex with her while she is unconscious. Police state the woman can be heard snoring throughout the recording.
The second video is allegedly more than 14 minutes long. Hojlund is accused of having intercourse with the woman on video and trying to move her limp, unconscious body.
Police put Hojlund behind bars in late October after arresting him for failing to appear in court. He was previously charged with possessing a knife without a reasonable excuse.
Defence lawyer Allen Guo applied on Monday for the court to grant his client bail.
He argued Hojlund's mental health was deteriorating during his stay in the Alexander Maconochie Centre and he was not able to get treatment.
"He has been in AMC for three weeks without using any drugs," Mr Guo said.
"It is unlikely the defendant will harass or endanger the safety of anyone [if granted bail]."
Prosecutor Juanita Zankin argued against this, saying the alleged victim would be in danger if Hojlund was released.
"Police are of the view that the defendant made attempts to avoid detection by remaining in Queanbeyan and making changes to his appearance," she said.
Magistrate James Stewart denied bail, saying the charges were "extraordinarily serious".
Hojlund is due to appear in court again on January 17, 2023.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
