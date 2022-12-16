How to care for your nervous dog during firework displays

As we approach the festive season, there are many celebrations that involve fireworks displays.
Unfortunately, many animals are terrified by these and can often cause them stress or lead to dangerous situations.
Many animals (dogs and horses in particular) often try to run away when frightened by fireworks and could injure themselves.
Dogs have been known to jump through glass windows, easily jump over or dig under fences that would normally contain them, and sometimes end up several kilometres from home.
After escaping one of the biggest risks is colliding with a car.
But the good news is there are a number of things you can do to help keep your dog safe and avoid these unfortunate events from happening.
Keeping your dog inside with you is one of the best ways to prevent them from escaping and potentially getting injured, as well as providing an opportunity for you to reassure them.
If you cannot supervise your dog, you may want to consider making alternative arrangements so your dog will be supervised by a responsible person directly, or you could even consider boarding your dog with a reputable boarding kennel away from the fireworks zone.
Or go for a drive, or visit family or friends who live out of range during the fireworks.
It's important to remember that dogs who panic can choke themselves on a collar or lead, so never tether your dog during fireworks and never use a choke chain to restrain your dog.
If you're able to keep your dog indoors during fireworks it can help to close the blinds, and create a comfortable hiding place (like a cardboard box with blankets inside).
You can also put on some soft music or the TV to help mask the noise outside.
If you are at home with your dog; spend time together, be calm and perform your normal activities.
Avoid fussing over your dog excessively as this may encourage anxious behaviour.
Help calm your dog with distraction, such as toys, playing games or giving them food - using kibble for a treasure hunt around the house can be helpful.
Remember to reward your dog with some treats for their calm behaviour.
If these distractions don't seem to be working, it's important you don't force them. If your dog wants to hide or not engage in these activities, let them be.
Microchipping your dog gives you the best chance of reuniting with them if they do accidentally escape or become lost.
While microchips are the best way for your dog to be returned home, it is only effective if you keep your details on the microchip database up to date.
The easiest way to update your contact details is to search on Pet Address using your pet's microchip number (this also can tell you which database you are registered with).
If you can't remember the microchip number, contact your veterinarian or the microchip database your pet is registered with.
Also ensure your dog is wearing an ID tag with your latest contact details.
If your dog has had a negative experience in the past with loud noises or fireworks, or if you are unsure
how your dog will cope during fireworks, talk to your vet for advice.
The most important thing you can do as a dog owner is to plan ahead of time.
Check your local council or state or territory government website to find out when fireworks events will take place (Carols by Candlelight, New Year's Eve, Australia Day).
By taking some precautions and planning ahead of time, we can all make sure that the holiday season is a safe and happy one for our dogs.
