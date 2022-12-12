According to a handwritten sign on the door, a Weston restaurant was closed for lunch on Monday "due to unforeseen technical problems".
"Dear customers. Due to unforeseen technical problems, we are closed for lunch today. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause," the sign reads.
However, Brierly Street restaurant Oriental Kitchen appears to be closed because of the alleged stabbing of one its workers. A man is in custody, police said.
The restaurant, which is near Cooleman Court, is cordoned off by a police tape.
Inside, Australian Federal Police forensic officers in vests, gloves and masks examine an alleged crime scene. One picks up what appears to be a napkin, putting it in a zip-lock bag.
ACT police said officers were called to the restaurant at about 12.30pm on Monday, after reports a man had been stabbed while he was working.
Police did not disclose the alleged victim's condition.
Another man is in police custody.
"He is assisting police with inquiries," an ACT policing spokeswoman said.
Police have urged anyone with information that could assist investigators to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
"Information can be provided anonymously, quoting reference number C2001772," they said.
More to come.
