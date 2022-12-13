At Arc Cinema at the National Film and Sound Archive are three very different Christmas films. In Die Hard (M, 1988, Friday, December 16, 6pm), New York City policeman John McClane (Bruce Willis) is visiting his estranged wife Holly (Bonnie Bedelia) and two daughters on Christmas Eve when a hostage situation develops. Very soon McClane realises that there's no one to save the hostages but him. The Grinch (PG, 2018, Saturday, December 17, 2pm) brings Dr Seuss's story to life in animated form, in which a grumpy Grinch (voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch) plots to ruin Christmas for the village of Whoville. In the original Miracle on 34th Street (G, 1947, Sunday, December 18, 2pm), an old man (Edmund Gwenn, who won the best supporting actor Oscar) employed as a department store Santa claims to be the real Santa Claus, causing a lot of trouble for himself and his friends as a court case ensues to determine his sanity. See: nfsa.gov.au.