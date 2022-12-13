The Canberra Times
What to do in Canberra this weekend, December 17-18

Ron Cerabona
Ron Cerabona
December 13 2022 - 12:00pm
The cast of A Christmas Carol - Nelle Lee, Lucas Stibbard, Ross Balbuziente, Eugene Gilfedder, Nick James, Salliana Campbell and Arnijka Larcombe-Weate. Picture by Dylan Evans

1. A Christmas Carol

Shake & Stir Theatre presents their adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic story in which miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by ghosts who show him Christmases past, present and future, giving him a chance to redeem himself. The production - with video design, carolling, live music and lavish costumes - is suitable for the whole family. It's on at The Canberra Theatre from December 20 to 24, 2022. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.

