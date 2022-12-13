Shake & Stir Theatre presents their adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic story in which miserly Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by ghosts who show him Christmases past, present and future, giving him a chance to redeem himself. The production - with video design, carolling, live music and lavish costumes - is suitable for the whole family. It's on at The Canberra Theatre from December 20 to 24, 2022. See: canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
At Arc Cinema at the National Film and Sound Archive are three very different Christmas films. In Die Hard (M, 1988, Friday, December 16, 6pm), New York City policeman John McClane (Bruce Willis) is visiting his estranged wife Holly (Bonnie Bedelia) and two daughters on Christmas Eve when a hostage situation develops. Very soon McClane realises that there's no one to save the hostages but him. The Grinch (PG, 2018, Saturday, December 17, 2pm) brings Dr Seuss's story to life in animated form, in which a grumpy Grinch (voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch) plots to ruin Christmas for the village of Whoville. In the original Miracle on 34th Street (G, 1947, Sunday, December 18, 2pm), an old man (Edmund Gwenn, who won the best supporting actor Oscar) employed as a department store Santa claims to be the real Santa Claus, causing a lot of trouble for himself and his friends as a court case ensues to determine his sanity. See: nfsa.gov.au.
The Street Theatre is ringing out its year on Friday, December 16 at 7.30pm with the multi-platinum ARIA award-winning musician Alex Lloyd bringing all his hits to the stage for a night of music. He'll be performing his classic songs like Amazing, Black the Sun, Lucky Star, Green, Coming Home and Never Meant To Fail, together with some much loved and well-known covers. See: thestreet.org.au.
At the National Portrait Gallery, daily from Saturday, December 17 until January 29 from 10am to 4.30pm will be free creative activities for families inspired by the exhibition Who Are You: Australian Portraiture. No bookings needed. More information: portrait.gov.au.
On Friday, December 16 will be Elf, starring Will Ferrell as a human raised as an elf who wants to find his biological father. On Saturday, December 17 is Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, with Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) lost in New York City with the same crims as the first film (Daniel Stern, Joe Pesci) after him. Eucalypt Lawn, Australian National Botanic Gardens. Gates open at 6.30pm, film begins at last light. See: sunsetcinema.com.au.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra.
