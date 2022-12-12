The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Man aged in his 60s dies in house fire in Captain's Flat

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
December 12 2022 - 4:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Officers from the Monaro Police District established a crime scene. File picture

A man has died in a house fire in Captain's Flat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.