A man has died in a house fire in Captain's Flat.
The police said emergency services went to a home at the corner of Willow Road and Wattle Avenue just after noon on Monday.
"A male resident was pulled from the house by Rural Fire Service members. However, he died at the scene," the police said.
"The body is yet to be formally identified, but is believed to be that of the occupant, a man aged in his 60s."
Officers from the Monaro Police District established a crime scene at the house and started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire.
They appealed for anyone with information to contact Queanbeyan police.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
