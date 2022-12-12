The Canberra Liberals have called on the government to explain why a 2023 bus timetable was quietly released two weeks before Christmas that includes significant cuts to suburban services.
Timetables published by the ACT government show there would be 25 fewer outbound R5 services between Lanyon Marketplace at the city on weekdays, with the last service to run at 10.44pm instead of 11.29pm.
The timetable also shows there will be five fewer outbound R4 services from Tuggeranong to Belconnen on weekdays, with the last service to run at 10.41pm in 2023 instead of the current last service at 11.48pm.
The opposition's transport spokesman, Mark Parton, said the cuts were a slap in the face to Canberrans who relied on the bus for day-to-day travel.
"What this demonstrates quite clearly is that the Labor-Greens government has no ambition to get more Canberrans using public transport," Mr Parton said in a statement.
Mr Parton said night services would finish earlier across many routes, leaving workers stranded and not able to get home after 8pm.
"Weekend buses will continue to operate every two hours despite promises from the Labor-Greens government to increase weekend frequency."
The timetable, which comes into effect from January 30, reduces the number of services on some suburban routes by up to 10 runs on weekdays. Light rail services will continue at the same frequency.
The opposition said there had been cuts to routes 18, 24, 32, 41, 43, 54, 55, 59, 62, 63, 66, 73, 78 and 79. There would also be cuts to the R4 and R5.
"Local bus services that are designed to get people to their town centre and other destinations in their area, such as schools or local shops. All regular routes connect with at least two Rapid routes to help customers making longer journeys," information provided with the timetable said.
"Regular routes generally run every 20 to 30 minutes in peak times, at least every 30 minutes during the day on weekdays and regularly at other times."
A holiday period timetable will operate with fewer services from December 19.
The Canberra Liberals blamed an apparent delay to the arrival of 12 electric buses ordered by the ACT government as the reason for the service cuts, as the last remaining Renault diesel buses in the fleet, which are disability access rule non compliant, are due for retirement.
Public Transport Association of Canberra chair Ryan Hemsley said it was disappointing the government had released next year's timetable with no warning or consultation.
"People plan their lives around these timetables. When changes are made, and especially when service cuts are proposed, a silent drop on the website doesn't cut it," Mr Hemsley said in a statement.
"Public transport users deserve to be told how their travel will be affected by these changes and why these service cuts are occurring."
Transport Minister Chris Steel has been contacted for comment.
Mr Steel in October announced the full bus timetable would return in time for term 1 in 2023, following an extended period of a reduced timetable implemented to manage COVID-related absences among bus drivers and other staff.
"Our focus has always been on reliability. We delivered reliable bus services during the pandemic - that's why we had an interim timetable in place while we've had some workforce impacts," Mr Steel said at the time.
"As we move into a new phase of the pandemic, our focus continues to be on reliability."
The interim timetable was first introduced during the lockdown in August 2021 and has run in a modified form since January 31, 2022.
An updated transport recovery plan in August said passenger numbers across the public transport network were about 70 per cent of pre-pandemic levels but one in six passengers had not returned since the beginning of the COVID era.
Fare revenue was down by $18.3 million in 2020-21, the plan said.
The plan said commuter travel to work had shifted as a result of the pandemic, with fewer trips made on Mondays and Fridays as people choose to work from home.
More to come.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
