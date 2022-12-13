A serial bail violator is behind bars after allegedly failing to follow conditions once again.
Carla Lee Sebbens, 45, was arrested on November 30 after police claimed she was not at her Duffy home despite requirements for her to be there from 7pm to 9am.
It is alleged Sebbens gave police a letter from Canberra Hospital, showing she had been admitted overnight.
Police claim, after checking CCTV footage, they found her whereabouts were unaccounted for between 9pm and 1am, and therefore she was in breach of bail.
Sebbens has pleaded guilty to multiple charges including an assault that involved spitting on a police officer, aggravated burglary, attempted aggravated burglary, and riding or driving in a stolen motor vehicle.
In the ACT Supreme Court on Tuesday, Justice Geoffrey Kennett urged Sebbens to seek legal advice but she insisted on representing herself.
The court heard Sebbens had multiple previous bail breaches recorded against her and had routinely disregarded conditions.
Sebbens applied for bail, saying no one would represent her due to her connection with boyfriend Guy Roberts, 42.
In September, Sebbens allegedly barricaded herself in the bedroom of a Pearce home with Roberts, who had been sought by police after being granted day bail to attend his sister's funeral.
Sebbens argued concerns about the relationship were unnecessary, saying "I've got better things to do than be influenced".
Prosecutor Andrew Chatterton opposed bail, saying there was a high likelihood Sebbens would commit more crimes.
"Drug use seems to be a significant factor," Mr Chatterton said, claiming there was "clear evidence" Sebbens was using heroin.
He argued the offender would commit "further offences to effectively feed that habit".
Through tears, Sebbens told the court she had "never, ever touched heroin".
Justice Kennett denied bail amid interjections from Sebbens.
"From the community point of view, it's too risky."
Sebbens abruptly left the courtroom, yelling "putrid, mate" as she was led away.
She is expected to appear in the court's drug and alcohol sentencing list on January 17.
Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
