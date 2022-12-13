The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Carla Lee Sebbens denied bail in ACT Supreme Court

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
December 14 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carla Lee Sebbens, who was denied bail in the ACT Supreme Court. Picture supplied

A serial bail violator is behind bars after allegedly failing to follow conditions once again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.