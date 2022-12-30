With all the hallmarks of someone who has patiently waited for this moment for decades, Anthony Albanese has spent the past six months carefully cracking on.
Ending, starting, wiping, resetting and moving to return respect to institutions and rebuilding Australia's global standing.
Trying, at least, the much harder job of raising up the reputation of politics. It has been brought so low.
There's a certain collective sigh as the long election year staggers to a close. And now there is limbering up for a big 2023.
The COVID-19 pandemic is still underway, natural disasters are worsening, war continues in Europe and the global economic environment remains volatile.
The 31st Prime Minister who never seems to break a sweat has set two basic working principles: having his door "always open" to listen to all sides and to follow through on commitments.
Still riding high in the polls, Albanese campaigned for office as being better than the other guy. If voters are unhappy, they are not taking it out on him just yet.
It seems simple now in hindsight to play the small target, as the other guy turned out to be the most unpopular leader in at least four decades. The other guy who was found to have acted in a manner "corrosive of trust in government" and who allowed "jobs for the boys" to take off.
But not getting in the way of the bulldozer imploding certainly paid off. And this was before, of course, everyone knew about all of those secret ministries.
After nine years in the political wilderness, the result was majority government with the lowest ALP primary vote since 1934.
The "seismic" result was more at the teal and Green end of the register, but it was just enough and now the Lodge is back at the primary prime ministerial residence and Scott Morrison - when not over-explaining past actions - sits on the backbench, tapping blithely away on his iPad.
Almost at pains to be true to his word, Albanese knows the political pain of breaking a promise. The delivery of the Coalition's Stage 3 tax cuts, largely benefiting those in higher tax brackets, is not core ALP business and it hardly goes with the economic times, but it is core Albanese to follow through.
But that $275 by 2025 bill reduction pledge? The Coalition has no intention of letting the pre-Ukraine war modelling in Labor's Powering Australia plan go despite there being at least two years to go, to break the promise.
Power prices, in a warming climate, will cause political pain in 2023. The lines are being tested now.
Inflation is going to financially hurt a lot of Australians. Natural disasters are going to hurt as well. They are inevitable.
"You can't trust this Prime Minister and he doesn't have the instinct to make the calls on the economy," Peter Dutton tried this month. Have we heard that somewhere before?
More than six months into the 47th Parliament, some important milestones have happened.
The relationships with China, thanks to Albanese's Bali meeting with President Xi and Penny Wong's visit to Beijing, France and Pacific nations are being rebooted, a federal ICAC is actually going to happen, and climate change is being treated with a sense of urgency again.
The government is moving to improve coordination around natural disasters, and not flagged before the election, Labor has reopened its ambition for industrial relations reform. The changes to make it easier for employees to bargain with employers, among other things, in the Secure Jobs, Better Pay bill are just the start.
Therein lies the expected big battlegrounds of 2023. Still spiralling cost-of-living increases, the environment and workplace relations with weighty addition of Indigenous recognition.
The fight over climate action and species decline action will be fought on one side, while the Coalition will be happy to rip into the ALP over anything it sees as union friendly and strike causing.
But although he says he does not see it as about him, Albanese's legacy project is the proposed constitutionally enshrined Voice to Parliament. It may well be up to him ultimately to lead the referendum path through some early opposition.
He wants the First Nations body to advise, but not veto, to succeed and it has the best chance of doing so if there is bipartisan support. The Liberal party is yet to show its hand.
A successful referendum is, as always, an ambitious quest.
As Indigenous leader Noel Pearson pointed out in the Boyer lectures; the Voice proposal is not about race, it is about being Indigenous.
"Racism will diminish in this country when we succeed with recognition," he said with hope.
Albanese's speech to the Garma Festival in July described what could be; an "unflinching source of advice and accountability" to government and parliament, but also "above politics", a "unifying Australian moment".
"If not now, when?" he asked.
Peter Dutton is just starting to establish himself as Opposition Leader, but there is "fat" in the remaining early goodwill for Labor to take on fights and reform, if it wants to.
Taking on gas companies this month for taking in "wartime profits" is a certain flexing of the muscles, but the big risks have not been taken yet. They are being discussed now with preparations underway for the first full Albanese budget in May.
Economists expect Australia to avoid a recession in spite of all the global turmoil, but government spending is expected to be tightened.
And then, in the middle of the year, Labor's childcare reforms will kick in. A mid-term sweetener for a major cost-of-living and workforce participation issue.
The Opposition Leader appears to be growing in confidence. He wanted the leadership for so long, but he was denied it last time around.
Chiding Albanese amid the debate over the power package for having "promised so much" but "delivering so little", is the electorate listening yet after the Morrison experience?
The best of the 47th Parliament so far has been moments of political unity, tributes or commemorations, but they rarely get enough attention.
Despite the growth of the Greens, emergence of the teal independents and no government majority in the Senate, Parliament is furiously functioning and starting to make good on improving culture.
The hard yards are yet to come as inflation bites and the Albanese term gets serious.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
