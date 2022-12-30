The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Analysis

The year of the teal independent

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated December 30 2022 - 12:47pm, first published 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Allegra Spender, Monique Ryan and Sophie Scamps were among the teal independent to win seats at the May election. Pictures by staff photographers

Australia woke up to a new political landscape on Sunday, May 22.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.