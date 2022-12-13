A 23-year-old man has been committed for sentencing after he pleaded guilty to more than half a dozen sex offences as the majority of the 16 charges against him were withdrawn.
Angus Miles Gottaas-Hughes fronted the ACT Magistrates Court on Tuesday when he pleaded guilty to seven charges, including rape, possessing child abuse material, using a child to produce child exploitation material, and indecent acts.
The court heard the possession of the material was on three laptops and a Google account and that the offences occurred between September 2017 and December 2021.
The nine withdrawn charges included additional counts of possessing child abuse material, using a child to produce exploitation material, and rape.
Gottaas-Hughes, who police previously said was of Ainslie, initially faced court about 12 months ago for only three counts of possessing child abuse material.
ACT Policing at the time said further analysis was being conducted on the electronic devices seized and additional charges were expected to be laid.
Police said anti-child exploitation team members in May 2021 received information from a foreign law enforcement agency about IP addresses being used to download child abuse material.
After a seven-month investigation, officers and members of specialist teams - including the AFP Victim Identification and AFP Digital Forensics - executed a search warrant at an Ainslie residence in early December 2021.
During the search, police seized the electronic devices containing child abuse material and they alleged the devices were those of Gottaas-Hughes.
The Magistrates Court during his second appearance, also in December 2021, heard he was anticipated to also face a sexual assault charge.
Gottaas-Hughes remains on bail and his case is set to come before the Supreme Court on December 22 for an administrative hearing.
Toby Vue
