There's just one week to go, and history shows that Christmas shopping is more or less a continuous state of being from November onwards. Why would the weekend before Christmas be any different?
But where to go, and how to tick off that list, especially if you're visiting family or friends interstate and want to bring a piece of Canberra with you?
Or maybe you'd rather give something non-physical - an experience of some kind?
We've got you covered. Behold, our 2022 Canberra gift guide!
There's something so life-affirming about seeing that first hot air balloon suspended in the autumn skies above Lake Burley Griffin in March. It's even better when you manage to get up at dawn and head down to the lakeside to see them inflating as part of the Balloon Festival each year.
But surely the best life affirmation of all must be actually setting off in a balloon and gazing down at the city? Canberra company Balloon Aloft runs dawn flights all year round, weather permitting. From $330. balloonaloftcanberra.com.au
Fresh flowers are a must for some people. For others, they're a rare and precious gift, often unexpected, usually in relation to something positive. Imagine having them more or less on tap, without having to actually grow, pick or arrange them? The Floral Society, based in Fyshwick, has you covered, with weekly, fortnightly or monthly flower delivery subscriptions starting from $70. thefloralsociety.com.au
If we had a dollar for every time we'd indicated that all we really wanted for Christmas was a clean car, we'd be able to afford a premium car wash by now. And who doesn't want a clean car? Canberra's Waves Car Wash has a range of gift vouchers available, including one for unlimited express washes for three months for $150. Admit it - this would be a surprisingly awesome gift, both for the giver and receiver. wavescarwash.com.au
For Canberra newcomers, it's hard to know what to expect when visiting the National Zoo & Aquarium for the first time. But, like many Canberra attractions, the zoo, which is open every day except Christmas, no matter the weather, rarely disappoints. Go for the lions, hyenas and capuchin monkeys, stay for the endearing meerkats and surprisingly soothing penguins. You'll be struck anew at the weirdness of the animal kingdom, and be supporting an important conservation project. Memberships, which give you unlimited visits year-round, are $85-$385. Great for families, or just animal-lovers. nationalzoo.com.au
Canberra's own Glassworks, housed in the city's oldest building, the Powerhouse (with a blue glass sculpture replacing what was once the smokestack), is a powerhouse of its own kind today, hosting world-class artists as residents, nurturing new talent and, best of all, running glass-blowing workshops for beginners. If you want to buy someone a day - or, indeed, weekend - they won't forget in a hurry, consider a workshop in the hotshop, starting from $180 for a quick vessel-making class, $500-$800 for kiln-forming or glass-blowing, and right up to $1300 to learn the art of neon. People have been known to emerge from these workshops obsessed for life. canberraglassworks.com
