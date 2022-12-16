Canberra's own Glassworks, housed in the city's oldest building, the Powerhouse (with a blue glass sculpture replacing what was once the smokestack), is a powerhouse of its own kind today, hosting world-class artists as residents, nurturing new talent and, best of all, running glass-blowing workshops for beginners. If you want to buy someone a day - or, indeed, weekend - they won't forget in a hurry, consider a workshop in the hotshop, starting from $180 for a quick vessel-making class, $500-$800 for kiln-forming or glass-blowing, and right up to $1300 to learn the art of neon. People have been known to emerge from these workshops obsessed for life. canberraglassworks.com