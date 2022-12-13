ACT independent David Pocock is urging the government to reverse a decision to axe Medicare-subsidised psychology appointments, saying now is the time to boost rather than slash support for Australians suffering from mental health conditions.
The key crossbencher has joined a chorus of politicians and medical groups condemning Labor's move to halve the number of sessions from 20 to 10 - against the recommendation of the same review it used to justify the decision.
Health Minister Mark Butler is standing by the decision, insisting the government is committed to a mental health system that ensure "no one is left behind".
The Morrison government doubled the number of Medicare-subsidised appointments for mental health patients as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mr Butler on Monday announced the emergency measure would not be extended after the findings of an independent review of the Better Access program.
The University of Melbourne study found there was positive outcomes for people who were able to access the program.
The problem was that people from lower-socio economic backgrounds and in regional, rural and remote areas were struggling to access the treatment.
The 10 extra sessions increased demand, the review found, which made it hard for providers to take on new clients.
"The report shows Better Access is failing some Australians," Mr Butler said as he released the report's findings on Monday.
"Gap fees and wait times make it inaccessible and unaffordable for too many. The most disadvantaged Australians - those among us with the greatest need - have the least access to mental health services."
However, the report did not recommend slashing the number of sessions.
Instead, it said the extra 10 sessions should continue to be made available and targeted at those with complex mental health needs.
Senator Pocock pointed to that recommendation as he called on Mr Butler to reverse the decision.
"We are still in the midst of a mental health crisis, now is not the time to be removing funding without a solid plan to address the significant issues with our mental health system," Senator Pocock said.
The former rugby star said if the government refused to reinstate the extra 10 sessions, it should re-direct savings into the mental health system.
"I understand that the budget is in bad shape, but healthcare is core business and these types of investments should be made," Senator Pocock said.
"The bottom line is that people are currently struggling to find appointments and find services."
Jacqui Lambie Network senator Tammy Tyrrell was "horrified" at the decision, accusing Mr Butler of cherry-picking facts from the independent report and ignoring its recommendations.
"If there's any change needed, it's just making sure those 10 extra sessions are better targeted to those who need them," she said.
The opposition has also called on the government to explain why it went against the recommendation from the report.
"In the absence of any logical reason for the decision, it looks like the Labor Government has prioritised the Budget bottom line over the mental health of vulnerable Australians," Liberals Anne Ruston and Melissa McIntosh said in a statement.
In a statement to The Canberra Times, Mr Butler acknowledged the review had recommended keeping the 10 extra sessions for patients with complex needs.
However, Mr Butler argued the evaluation was "not conclusive about how this could be targeted".
Mr Butler plans to convene a forum of experts and mental health sufferers early next year to assess the review's recommendations and provide input on how to improve the Better Access program.
"The government's goal is to develop and implement a more equitable and sustainable Better Access program and broader mental health system - one based on the evidence - and that ensures no one is left behind," he said.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
