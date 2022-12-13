The Canberra Times
David Pocock calls on Labor to re-instate extra Medicare-subsidised psychology appointments

By Dan Jervis-Bardy
December 14 2022 - 5:30am
ACT senator David Pocock wants the government to reverse a decision to axe Medicare-funded psychology sessions. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

ACT independent David Pocock is urging the government to reverse a decision to axe Medicare-subsidised psychology appointments, saying now is the time to boost rather than slash support for Australians suffering from mental health conditions.

