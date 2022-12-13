ACT Policing are asking anyone who witnessed a man allegedly assault a woman in broad daylight on a Sunday morning to come forward.
A man allegedly assaulted a woman at the intersection of McCulloch and Dunstan Streets in Curtin on December 11, police said.
At about 10.50am police received two triple zero calls reporting a fight between the pair, which "had escalated to the point where the woman was injured, and in need of assistance".
"Police have spoken to several witnesses, but believe several cars were driven along McCulloch Street between 10.30 and 11am," they said.
MORE COURT AND CRIME:
"[We] believe drivers or passengers may be able to provide information or dashcam footage, to help provide a fuller picture of what occurred.
"The people involved in the incident have been identified and are assisting police with enquiries."
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference 7294268.
Police said that information can be provided anonymously.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.