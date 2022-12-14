Times Past: December 15, 1977

On this day, The Canberra Times reported on the Carols by Candlelight. The carols were held outside the old Parliament House building, but the heat of summer of 1977 had turned it into carols by torchlight due to the first fire ban of the season.
The aroma in the air that night held the scent of insect repellent, but nothing was going to hold back the enthusiasm and singing.
A visitor from the Gold Coast, Mr Anthony Hunt said, "the kids get the spirit of Christmas from this sort of thing".
Mr and Mrs Neil Currie said it was the first time they had felt "Christmassy" this year. They sat singing with their children and their grandchild. Mrs Currie commented songs which described Australia at this time of year, such as The Grass in the Paddock is Brown would be more in keeping with Australia than some of the carols.
Another carol goer, Mr Keith Gray of Weetangera, said his family did not need torches because they all knew the songs anyway. "It's a pity not to have candles, the symbol of enlightenment, but it is understandable why you can't have them," he said. "They don't matter anyway, it's just nice to see Canberra people get together in front of that throbbing, hot air place [Parliament House] behind us and treat that place as if it is our own backyard." A sentiment that is still held today in 2022.
According to Mr Eric Boyson, of the YMCA, more than 3,000 people attended.
