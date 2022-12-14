Times Past: December 15, 1977

Another carol goer, Mr Keith Gray of Weetangera, said his family did not need torches because they all knew the songs anyway. "It's a pity not to have candles, the symbol of enlightenment, but it is understandable why you can't have them," he said. "They don't matter anyway, it's just nice to see Canberra people get together in front of that throbbing, hot air place [Parliament House] behind us and treat that place as if it is our own backyard." A sentiment that is still held today in 2022.