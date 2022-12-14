The Canberra Times
Times Past: December 15, 1977

December 15 2022 - 5:30am
On this day, The Canberra Times reported on the Carols by Candlelight. The carols were held outside the old Parliament House building, but the heat of summer of 1977 had turned it into carols by torchlight due to the first fire ban of the season.

