Tom and Lachie Hooper determined to achieve lifelong dream with ACT Brumbies

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated December 15 2022 - 6:35pm, first published 6:00pm
Brothers Lachlan (left) and Tom Hooper are thriving in Canberra. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

Lachie Hooper had always dreamed of playing for the NSW Waratahs.

