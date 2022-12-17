Times Past: December 18, 1992

On this day in 1992, The Canberra Times reported on another step away from being tied to the "homeland" that is Britain and the weight of the British monarchy.
The federal government severed part of the link by deciding to drop all reference to the Queen from Australia's citizenship oath of allegiance. While this step was seen as a one towards becoming a republic, senior government sources said that it would still take some time before [then] prime minister Paul Keating felt he would be able to take the next two steps: removing the Union Jack from the flag and officially making Australia a republic.
The leader of the opposition did not agree with the prime minister's actions at the time.
Mr Keating said Cabinet had decided the Citizenship Act and Oath of Allegiance would be amended at the earliest opportunity to better reflect contemporary Australia and its national aspirations.
The new preamble to the Act would define citizenship as a common bond involving reciprocal rights and obligations uniting all Australians. In future, people becoming citizens would pledge or swear the following oath: "From this time forward I pledge my loyalty to Australia and its people whose democratic beliefs I share, whose rights and liberties I respect, and whose laws I will uphold and obey".
As of 2022, there are two versions of this oath, where one version has an extra line at the start that says "From this time forward, under God," and so it goes with the rest of the oath. The other version doesn't include the reference to God and is the same as what is quoted above.
This new oath replaced the oath or affirmation to be "faithful and bear true allegiance to Her Majesty Elizabeth the Second, Queen of Australia, her heirs and successors according to the law, and that I will faithfully observe the laws of Australia and fulfil my duties as an Australian citizen".
The government sources said that changing the Oath of Allegiance attracted less vehement opposition than the idea of dropping the Union Jack from the flag. The changing of the oath reportedly had nothing to do with the apparent marital troubles occurring in the royal family.
