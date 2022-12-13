The country is mourning after two young police officers were among those shot dead in a Queensland siege on Monday night.
Six people died in what has been described as an "execution-style" shootout on a remote property in Wieambilla, 300 kilometres west of Brisbane.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is among those who have paid tribute to 26-year-old Matthew Arnold and 29-year-old Rachel McCrow, who were killed in the line of duty.
It is understood two other police officers were also at the property when the pair died.
The former principal of a small town public school, Nathaniel Trian, is among those who died and at the centre of the shooting.
Also dead are Mr Train's brother Gareth, sister-in-law Stacey and neighbour Alan Dare.
It has been alleged Mr Train, his brother and sister-in-law killed the two officers, before being shot themselves in a firefight with armed officers.
Meanwhile the Prime Minister has defended his government's decision to make Australians get a referral before accessing a free PCR test.
State and territory-operated PCR clinics will still be able to accept patients without referrals.
Mr Albanese said people could access antivirals following a positive PCR or rapid antigen test.
Older Australians, Indigenous people and those with a disability will be prioritised for PCRs, he said.
Still on federal politics and a freedom of information request has revealed former prime minister Scott Morrison sought to become Treasurer in order to have foreign investment powers.
Mr Morrison secretly held six ministries in addition to being prime minister.
It has been revealed what Australians searched for most during 2022 - and it turns out the country is more interested in sport than politics.
The top ten Googled terms were, in order: wordle, Australian Open, World Cup, Shane Warne, Ukraine, Novak Djokovic, Ashes, Ash Barty, Olivia Newton-John and Betty White.
THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a reporter at The Canberra Times, and was previously a trainee. I have covered various topics at the masthead, including courts, federal politics, breaking news, features and opinion. I previously worked in digital news. I'm interested in a wide range of issues, including early childhood and learning, animals, innovation, mental health and other health issues. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.