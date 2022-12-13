A Canberra author has won one of the nation's top literary prizes.
Christine Helliwell's Semut: The untold story of a secret Australian operation in WWII Borneo has won the Prime Minister's award for Australian history.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said: "It is through great writing we are able to celebrate and build upon our cultural and creative identity."
The judges of the competition said: "'Semut' is a work of great narrative power that goes directly to the heart of Australia's place and identity in the Southeast Asian region.
"Helliwell marries military history and anthropology to bring to vivid life the secret guerrilla campaign Australia's Z Special Unit launched against the Japanese in Borneo in March 1945.
"In particular, she documents the neglected but crucial role played by Borneo's Dayak peoples, who risked devastating retribution to take up arms against the Japanese and to shelter, protect and guide Australian operatives."
The academic at the ANU is an unlikely writer of military history because she's a self-proclaimed anti-war activist.
"I'm thrilled to win this award," Professor Helliwell said. "Not only for what it says about people's reactions to my book, but also, and more importantly, because it finally gives recognition to two groups of people who dwell at the book's heart.
"Firstly, those very brave, very young Australian soldiers who jumped into the remote jungles of Japanese-occupied Borneo in 1945, having little idea of what they would find there.
I'm a most unlikely author of a book about war - I've been an anti-war activist for most of my life.- Christine Helliwell
"Secondly, Borneo's remarkable indigenous Dayak peoples, who took the soldiers in, cared for them, and fought and died beside them. For too long the contribution of local Pacific peoples to the Allied cause during WWII has been unsung; we overlook it to our own diminishment."
The prize is divided into six sections (fiction, poetry, non-fiction, Australian history, children's literature and young adult literature).
They share $600,000. Her prize is $80,000.
Professor Helliwell is an anthropologist at the ANU who specialises in the study of the Borneo Dayak people.
In her research over more than three decades in the jungles of what is now part of Indonesia and Malaysia, she discovered that a secret Special Services operation took place in March 1945, as the Japanese were being pushed back.
Operation Semut was run by an Australian military department codenamed Services Reconnaissance (less formally known as Z Special Unit). The operation involved a handful of young soldiers, barely out of their teens, parachuting into the jungle. The soldiers weren't sure whether the jungle or the Japanese was more of a threat to their lives.
But local Indigenous people agreed to help them.
She came to know a man called Jack Tredrea who had been one of those lads who parachuted into the face of death - and come out again.
He and Professor Helliwell became great friends - they shared fish and chips the day after they first met. He was one of many sources for the book and their friendship led to the work of the special forces being marked by a memorial at the Australian War Memorial.
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
