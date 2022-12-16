Jake decides he and his family should leave to protect the others in the tribe (noble, but of questionable efficacy) and they end up with the Metkayina reef people (who are green rather than blue) who help them despite concerns for safety (and some mocking of the newcomers' hybrid heritage). There are some problems settling in but also some high spots - one of the best sequences in the film has Lo'ak pursued in the water by one beastie before being saved by an even bigger one, with which he develops a bond. It's not spoiling anything to say that the family's move is only delaying the inevitable fight between the humans and the Pandorans.