The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Former army cadet Aedan Kurt Ruth convicted in ACT Magistrates Court after road rage incident

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
December 14 2022 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aedan Kurt Ruth, 19, leaves the ACT courts building after being sentenced on Tuesday. Picture by Hannah Neale

A former army cadet has escaped jail time, walking out of court with a hefty fine after brandishing an imitation firearm during a road rage incident and getting a friend to hide the weapon from police.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.