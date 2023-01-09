Who's ok in the Bay?

Never shy of leaving its fans teetering on the edge of a precipice in its season finale, Home and Away served up a ripper in 2022.
The writers went out of their way to involve four of the drama's favourite characters in a fiery car crash.
One of those deeply affected is police officer Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright), brother of Felicity (Jacqui Purvis).
Since he joined the cast in 2021, he has been at the core of all the disasters in Summer Bay.
"There's been a lot going on. I've basically had the pedal to the gas from the get go and haven't stopped.
"I guess it's the nature of being the police officer."
He's already been in love, lost love, been shot, rescued kidnap victims and is now denying his feelings for former love Eden (Stephanie Panozzo).
"I think when he [Cash] first fell in love with [former character] Jasmine [Sam Frost], it was his fantasy of romance."
Until she dramatically turned him down.
"Now he's a lot more cautious and his renewed feelings for Eden have been testing," says Cartwright.
He can't reveal too much about the series return, but says it wouldn't be good to have all in the crash die.
"But someone is worse off than you think."
He says the cliffhanger of 2022 was massive and stunningly shot, but his favourite storyline was his involvement with the bikie gang.
"The bikie raid, the shooting, and Cash trying to find his feet again allowed me to really show a full range of emotions."
And what about Cash's relationship with his sister Felicity?
"Oh my gosh, it never stops being tumultuous. We both laugh at the relationship because sometimes we just want to smash each other."
Another tricky romantic link for Cartwright's character was with last year's newcomer officer Rose Delaney (Kirsty Marillier) who had feelings for Cash.
"Yeh, we sort of started to touch on that romance, but right when that happened in the story, Cash was so up in the air. I love working with Kirsty."
So what lies ahead?
"Standby for the storyline between Bree [Juliet Godwin] and her husband Jacob [Alex Williams]. It's brilliant... the actors involved are brilliant and it's great to have a storyline like that in the show."
Cartwright says to produce a five-day-a-week show the cast and crew often work 12-hour days.
"It's like a vortex working on the show, but it's wonderful to get this much as an actor fresh from drama school. It does set you up for the future.
He says the show is so massive there is a whole department that takes care of fan mail and social media.
"We have such a strong fan base."
He has had a couple of marriage proposals but, sorry to disappoint you ladies, Cartwright is taken.
But if you have been worried about the dark spot on his neck, you can relax. He has had it checked and it is not a melanoma. Even the Cancer Council got in touch with the producer to ask him about it!
Hold on to your hopes as the drama in Summer Bay continues.
