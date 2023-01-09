The Canberra Times
Home/News/Canberra Times app browse extra

Will Felicity survive to marry Tane? Will Eden wake up so Cash can tell her he loves her?

Vickii Byram
By Vickii Byram
Updated January 12 2023 - 2:34pm, first published January 9 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HOME AND AWAY: Returns January 9, 7pm, Channel 7 and 7 plus

Never shy of leaving its fans teetering on the edge of a precipice in its season finale, Home and Away served up a ripper in 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vickii Byram

Vickii Byram

Group Contributed Content Journalist

I have been a journalist with Port News for six years, specialising in entertainment, community, social and event stories. My previous experience is in the marketing, publicity and advertising fields.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.