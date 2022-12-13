The Canberra Times
Tragic Queensland police deaths raise many issues

By The Canberra Times
December 14 2022 - 5:45am
Constable Matthew Arnold, 26, and Constable Rachel McCrow, 29.

The next time any Australian gets pulled over for a minor traffic offence or other matter and feels tempted to give the officer a piece of their mind they should take a deep breath, bite their tongue, and say "thank-you for your service".

