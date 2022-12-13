The next time any Australian gets pulled over for a minor traffic offence or other matter and feels tempted to give the officer a piece of their mind they should take a deep breath, bite their tongue, and say "thank-you for your service".
Our police are heroes whose pay packets are in no way an adequate reflection of the risks they take on a daily basis and the difficult situations they are required to confront.
They are like our firefighters; the people who run towards the danger while the rest of us are running away from it. And they, more than anybody else, know that when an officer puts on the uniform and goes to work there is no guarantee they will come home again.
That, tragically, was the case in Queensland on Monday when four officers went to a house to investigate a missing persons report. As two of them, Constable Rachel McCrow 29 and Constable Matthew Arnold 26, entered the property they were cut down in a hail of semi-automatic gunfire.
They were, as Annastacia Palaszczuk said, "so young, so young [and] incredibly brave ... Our hearts just break".
Ken Dare, a neighbour who came to investigate what was happening, was also shot.
One of the surviving officers, Constable Ronald Kirk, escaped despite having been shot in the leg. The other, Constable Keely Brough, hid in long grass which the killers set alight in order to flush her out.
Constable Brough, who had been in the Queensland Police Force for less than a year, later told colleagues she thought she was either going to burn to death or be shot fleeing the flames.
The reason for the killings are a mystery. The missing man responsible for the police visit was Nathaniel Train, the former executive principal of the Walgett Community College Primary School. It has been reported he had struggling with mental health issues after a serious heart attack in 2021. He is understood to have been staying at the house in Wieambilla with his brother and sister-in-law.
The three occupants, who are yet to be formally identified were shot and killed in a firefight with police overnight.
This is, quite literally, the stuff of nightmares; something you would only expect to see in a horror movie, not a quiet country community 300 kilometres west of Brisbane. That said, it is also a brutal reminder that this has happened before and will almost certainly happen again.
The similarities between Monday's events and the 1988 Walsh Street Murders which saw Constables Steven Tynan and Damien Eyre lured into an ambush in Melbourne and then gunned down in cold blood are quite remarkable. And, like Constables Tynan and Eyre, Constables McCrow and Arnold didn't stand a chance. They were on a routine call-out and the shooters, who were armed, ready and waiting, opened fire without warning.
While it would be impossible to comprehend the grief and horror the families and friends of the dead officers are experiencing it can only be hoped they will find some solace in the fact their grief has touched the nation. That support and outreach needs to extend into the lonely days, months and years to come.
This tragedy raises serious questions about access to firearms, links between mental health and gun violence, and what can be done to make police safer in the field. It is also possible dark, conspiratorial thinking had taken root in the minds of the killers.
These events must be the subject of a thorough and vigorous investigation. If gun laws need to be strengthened in order to keep the community safe this should be done quickly. The least Constables McCrow and Arnold deserve is that any underlying issues that contributed to their murders are addressed.
