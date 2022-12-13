The Canberra Times
RSL LifeCare Limited backpays ACT, NSW staff more than $5m after underpayments in 2010-21

By Toby Vue
Updated December 13 2022 - 11:26pm, first published 10:00pm
Aged and veteran services organisation RSL LifeCare Limited has back paid nearly 4000 ACT and NSW staff more than $5.1 million after it became aware of underpayments made during an 11-year period.

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

