The themes of class transgression that contributed to the book's notoriety in its time look fusty and irrelevant now, so the daring affair between a lady and the gamekeeper won't prompt the same controversy it once did. The focus of this latest version of the Lady Chatterley story, directed by French filmmaker Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, is sexual awakening and physical passion, the naughty bits that got D. H Lawrence's last book banned in some places for more than 30 years. Besides this, it is a love story.