The ACT Brumbies are optimistic clearer financial skies lie ahead as they prepare to announce a loss at Wednesday's annual general meeting.
The result comes 12 months after the franchise reported a $207,000 profit, as rugby continues to feel the effects of COVID.
The pandemic financially crippled the sport and almost sent Rugby Australia bankrupt. That led to a slashing of the grant provided by head office to each of the Super Rugby clubs.
The fund was cut by 30 per cent, approximately $1.7 million last year. It's understood the size of the loss is less than the reduction in RA's grant. The Brumbies expect the full grant will be reinstated in 2023.
The franchise has also found themselves battling through a challenging commercial environment and struggling to revive dwindling crowd numbers.
A one-year major sponsorship deal was signed with Ray White on the eve of the 2022 Super Rugby season, however the organisation has spent the past six months searching for a new front of jersey partner.
There are hopes a deal with a new sponsor will be finalised in the near future.
The recent confirmation of the nature of Super Rugby Pacific through to 2030 has provided the Brumbies with additional certainty and allowed the club to pursue multi-year sponsorship deals.
The new deal will see an additional $8.5 million flow into Australian rugby from 2024, with the funds to be distributed to the franchises.
The financial challenges have seen the franchise launch a private equity process, with up to 49 per cent of the organisation set to be sold off to an external investor.
While they are still relatively early in the process, officials have been pleased by the interest shown in the club.
ACT Brumbies chair Matt Nobbs said the financial results showed the importance of accessing private equity and predicted a bright future for the organisation.
"As a lot of sports teams have found out, the impact COVID has had over the last couple of years has been hard," Nobbs said. "We knew the loss was coming and we've got a plan. The loss is less than what we projected. As long as we stick to the plan, we're confident we will come out the other side.
"The private equity conversations are going exceedingly well and we're hopeful we'll have a private equity deal inked by the middle of next year."
The private equity process will receive a further boost with Anthony Wilson's addition to the board set to be confirmed at the AGM. The businessman has extensive experience working in the sector.
Current board members David Kenyon and Anne-Marie Perot will stand down, with the franchise expected to fill the final vacant position in the new year.
Crowd numbers continue to be a particular point of concern, with attendances plummeting in recent years.
Match-day revenue is a key aspect of the club's financial health and the Brumbies are desperate to rebuild their fan base.
It's a process that has seen the franchise return the ACT to their official name while new head coach Stephen Larkham has been tasked with strengthening ties in the community. The team plans to have a much bigger presence around Canberra throughout the upcoming season.
