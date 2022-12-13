A Melbourne Stars duo have been cleared to take on the Sydney Thunder at Manuka Oval in Canberra in their Big Bash League season-opener, despite a late COVID-19 diagnosis.
Just hours before the match, the Stars revealed batsmen Marcus Stoinis and Joe Burns were "recovering from a COVID-19 infection".
However the pair were still available for selection in the BBL match on Tuesday night, per Cricket Australia's COVID-19 protocols.
The Melbourne visitors made a final decision on their status after the Thunder won the bat-flip and chose to bowl.
In the lead-up and during the night match, the Stars arranged for both players to travel in separate vehicles to the ground and they will have separate dressing rooms.
Melanie Dinjaski
