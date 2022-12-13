The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

BBL cricket, Sydney Thunder v Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis and Joe Burns to play despite COVID-19 diagnosis before Manuka Oval match

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated December 13 2022 - 6:43pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marcus Stoinis from the Melbourne Atars and Alex Hales from the Sydney Thunder at Manuka Oval. Picture by Keegan Carroll

A Melbourne Stars duo have been cleared to take on the Sydney Thunder at Manuka Oval in Canberra in their Big Bash League season-opener, despite a late COVID-19 diagnosis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.