The Sydney Thunder capitalised on some pre-match COVID drama for the Melbourne Stars, in a dominant first innings performance in their BBL season opener at Manuka Oval.
"We're happy with that score. It does look like a difficult wicket," Sydney's Alex Ross said on the Fox Sports broadcast at the innings break after the Stars put up 8/122.
"There's some pretty good players in that Stars lineup and it didn't look easy, so we'll have to do everything well to chase it, but hopefully it's within our reach."
Dismissing the Stars' openers Joe Clarke (11 runs) and Tom Rogers (14 runs) in the first five overs got the Thunder off to a solid start on Tuesday night in Canberra.
Gurinder Sandhu (2/23) and Daniel Sams (2/21) had the early breakthroughs to put Sydney on the front foot.
The Victorians meanwhile were up against the ropes when Joe Burns injured his hamstring running between the wickets.
Burns was 7 not out, powering through a COVID-19 positive setback right before the match, and put on a brave face to keep playing despite hopping in clear discomfort.
By the eighth over however, Burns was unable to continue, and retired hurt on 18 runs to bring Marcus Stoinis into the match.
Like Burns, the dangerman from Melbourne had also returned a positive COVID-19 test on Tuesday, and his luck wasn't much better at the crease, caught out by Fazalhaq Farooqi for a duck.
Attempting a slog downfield off a Chris Green delivery, Stoinis lasted just one ball before heading back to the dressing room, where he and Burns remained isolated from teammates.
Stars duo Hilton Cartwright (12 runs) and Nick Larkin (25 runs) dug their heels in as the sun set over Manuka, but Farooqi (2/20) took the wickets of both men in the 13th over powerplay.
Farooqi's unique wicket celebration quickly caught on among the Thunder, as Rilee Rossouw tried out his one-leg high kick after catching a lofted shot under the lights to dismiss Luke Wood (6 runs) off Sandhu's bowling.
Beau Webster (4 runs) tried to get the Stars tail wagging, as did Nathan Coulter-Nile (15 runs), and had some help from some Thunder errors in the field, but they settled for a total of 8/122.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.